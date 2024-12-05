Putin Praises PM Modi's India-First Policy, Calls India Key Investment Destination for Russia

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's 'Make in India' policy saying that it creates stable conditions for key Russian investments.

Speaking at an event Putin said, "In all the sectors of the Russian Federation, including in high-tech ones, there is an acute need to expand the opportunities to sell and export their products. I know that Prime Minister Modi has a similar program make in India, and this is a very similar program to ours, and we would be ready to place our manufacturing sites in India also."

"The biggest investment in the Indian economy to the tune of 20 billion dollars by Rosneft happened not long ago, and the Prime Minister of India and the Government of India have been creating stable conditions, and this is because the Indian leadership has been pursuing India comes first policy, and we believe that investments in India are profitable," he added.

Putin to Visit India in January 2025

This development comes as Putin is expected to visit India in early January 2025 following PM Modi's invitation.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov during a briefing said, "Our leaders have an agreement to hold meetings once a year. This time, it’s our turn. We received Mr. Modi’s invitation and we will certainly consider it positively. We will figure out the tentative dates early next year."

This will be Putin's first visit to India since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February 2022.

Earlier this year, PM Modi visited Russia in July, marking it to be his first bilateral visit after resuming office for the third consecutive time. PM Modi was also conferred with Russia's highest national award "The Order of St. Andrew the Apostle" for his contribution to fostering India-Russia ties.

Furthermore, in October, PM Modi visited Russia's Kazan for a two-day visit to attend the BRICS Summit. He thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin, the people of Russia and their government for their hospitality. PM Modi took to X to share glimpses of his visit to Russia.

'On Side of Peace': India's Balance on Russia-Ukraine War

India has always advocated for "peace and diplomacy" for resolving the conflict between the two nations.

On his visit to Ukraine and Russia, PM Modi reaffirmed India's stance on "peace."

After meeting Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, PM Modi expressed gratitude saying, "I express my gratitude to you that you helped in the evacuation of Indian nationals and student during the time of crisis. India is standing beside you for humanitarian support."

"When I Met Russian President Vladimir Putin, I told him too that this is not an era of war," he added.

Further speaking on the Ukraine-Russia war, PM Modi said, “Truth is the first casualty of a war, and I was deeply hurt today when I visited (the Martyrologist Exposition) on children at the National Museum of History. I feel that innocent children are the first casualties of war. President Zelenskyy and I had very productive discussions in Kyiv today. India is eager to deepen economic linkages with Ukraine. We discussed ways to boost cooperation in agriculture, technology, pharma and other such sectors. We also agreed to further cement cultural linkages."