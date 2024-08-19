Published 16:57 IST, August 19th 2024
Putin Reaffirms Russia's Willingness to Help Azerbaijan-Armenia Achieve Peace Deal at Baku Talks
Russia is willing to "do anything" to assist Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign a peace agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev at a bilateral meeting in Baku on Monday.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Russia President Vladimir Putin | Image: AP
