sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Putin Reaffirms Russia's Willingness to Help Azerbaijan-Armenia Achieve Peace Deal at Baku Talks

Published 16:57 IST, August 19th 2024

Putin Reaffirms Russia's Willingness to Help Azerbaijan-Armenia Achieve Peace Deal at Baku Talks

Russia is willing to "do anything" to assist Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign a peace agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev at a bilateral meeting in Baku on Monday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Russia President Vladimir Putin
Russia President Vladimir Putin | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

16:57 IST, August 19th 2024