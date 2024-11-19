sb.scorecardresearch
  • Putin Signs New Russian Nuclear Doctrine After Biden's Arms Decision For Ukraine

Published 17:18 IST, November 19th 2024

Putin Signs New Russian Nuclear Doctrine After Biden's Arms Decision For Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a revised nuclear doctrine declaring that a conventional attack on Russia by any nation that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Russian President Vladimir Putin. | Image: AP
