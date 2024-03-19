×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Qatar Holds New Ceasefire Talks with Israeli Intelligence Chief, Mediators 'Cautiously Optimistic'

Qatari officials held new round of ceasefire talks with Israel's intelligence chief in Doha aimed at trying to reach a ceasefire.

Israel US Qatar
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. | Image:AP
Qatari officials were “cautiously optimistic” after talks with Israel's intelligence chief in Doha aimed at trying to reach a cease-fire, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said Tuesday at a news conference, stressing that an Israeli ground operation in Rafah would set back any talks.

Meanwhile, incoming Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa laid out wide-ranging plans for a revitalized Palestinian Authority (PA) and an independent trust fund to oversee Gaza's reconstruction in a mission statement acquired Tuesday by The Associated Press. But the plans face major obstacles, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opposition to any return of the PA to Gaza.

Fighting in the enclave has left at least 31,726 Palestinians dead, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead. A United Nations food agency warned that “famine is imminent” in northern Gaza.

Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people in the surprise October 7 attack out of Gaza that triggered the war, and and abducted another 250 people. Hamas is still believed to be holding some 100 people hostage, as well as the remains of 30 others. Israel's intelligence chief has left Doha after talks aimed at trying to reach a cease-fire, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said Tuesday at a news conference, adding that Qatari officials were “cautiously optimistic” about the negotiations.

Al-Ansari said Mossad chief David Barnea had left Qatar already. He said technical negotiations between Israel and Hamas were ongoing, with Qatar carrying messages between the parties.

“I don't think we're at a moment now where we can say that we are close to a deal,” al-Ansari said. “It's still too early to announce any successes.” He stressed that any Israeli ground operation in Rafah would be a “catastrophe” and could set back any talks.

(The Associated Press)

Published March 19th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

