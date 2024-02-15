English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 09:12 IST

Modi Qatar Visit IN PICS: PM Narendra Modi Gets ‘Exceptional Welcome’ From Indian Diaspora in Doha

PM Modi visited Doha on February 14 and held talks with Qatar PM on boosting bilateral ties with India. Modi will meet the Emir of Qatar on February 15.

Shweta Parande
PM Modi in Qatar
Qatar Visit: PM Modi Gets ‘Exceptional Welcome’ From Indian Diaspora in Doha | Image:PM Narendra Modi X | Republic
  • 2 min read
Doha: After his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Doha, Qatar last night. PM Modi was overwhelmed with the warm welcome he received from the Indian diaspora.

“An exceptional welcome in Doha! Grateful to the Indian diaspora,” said PM Modi on his social media handle. PM Modi also shared pictures of his meet and greet with Indians in Qatar.

Take a look at some of the pictures of PM Modi in Doha

The 2024 trip is PM Modi’s second official visit to Qatar after June 2016.

PM Modi was received by Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Qatar.

"Landed in Doha. Looking forward to a fruitful Qatar visit which will deepen India-Qatar friendship," PM Modi said on X.

The prime minister met with Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Wednesday, saying he had had a “wonderful” meeting. PM Modi attended a dinner hosted in his honour by the Qatar PM.

 “Had a wonderful meeting with PM @MBA_AlThani. Our discussions revolved around ways to boost India-Qatar friendship,” said Modi said on X.

Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X that PM Modi held “fruitful” talks with the PM of Qatar.

"PM @narendramodi held a fruitful meeting with HH @MBA_AlThani_, PM & FM of Qatar in Doha. Discussions covered expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade & investment, energy, finance among others,"said Jaiswal.

On Thursday, PM Modi will meet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The two will hold talks on bilateral ties and regional and global issues.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 08:57 IST

