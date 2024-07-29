Published 21:48 IST, July 29th 2024
Quad Calls for Concerted Action Against All UN-Listed Terrorist Groups, Including LeT, JeM
The Quad condemned terrorism, urged action against UN-listed groups, and stressed accountability and cooperation in counter-terrorism.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Quad Calls for Concerted Action Against All UN-Listed Terrorist Groups, Including LeT, JeM | Image: PTI
