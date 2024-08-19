Published 07:01 IST, August 19th 2024
Quintuplets Among Gaza's 29 Dead in Israeli Strike Amid Blinken's Visit to Seek a Cease-Fire
Israeli strikes across Gaza killed 29 people including young quintuplets as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel o try to seal a cease-fire
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Israeli strikes across Gaza killed 29 people including young quintuplets as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel o try to seal a cease-fire | Image: AP (Representational)
