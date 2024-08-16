Published 07:27 IST, August 16th 2024
‘Re-Elections is Insult’: Venezuelan Opposition Leader Rejects Brazil’s Idea of Fresh Elections
Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado on Thursday rejected a proposal from Brazil's president that Venezuela hold a new presidential election follow
- World News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado on Thursday rejected a proposal from Brazil's president that Venezuela hold a new presidential election follow | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
07:09 IST, August 16th 2024