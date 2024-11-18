sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:52 IST, November 18th 2024

Ready To Improve Ties With India on Common Understandings Between PM Modi and Xi Jinping: China

China said it is prepared to implement the common understandings made between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at BRICS summit.

Reported by: Digital Desk
China says it is ready to improve ties with India over the common understanding between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping
China says it is ready to improve ties with India over the common understanding between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping
21:52 IST, November 18th 2024