Published 21:52 IST, November 18th 2024
Ready To Improve Ties With India on Common Understandings Between PM Modi and Xi Jinping: China
China said it is prepared to implement the common understandings made between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at BRICS summit.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
China says it is ready to improve ties with India over the common understanding between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping | Image: ANI
