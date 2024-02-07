Advertisement

New Delhi: In a joint statement issued late on Friday night, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed serious concerns about the potential escalation of conflict in the Middle East, particularly in the Red Sea. The leaders underlined the importance of upholding freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and respecting international maritime law.

Modi & Macron’s ‘Grave Concerns’

The statement highlighted that Modi and Macron held ‘extensive’ talks at a luxurious palace in Delhi, where the French President was the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations. Both leaders conveyed their apprehension, expressing "grave concern at the possibility of further expansion of the conflict in the region, including in the Red Sea," which has already resulted in significant economic impact, the statement said.

The leaders stressed the utmost importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and adhering to international maritime law in the Red Sea. They engaged in detailed discussions aimed at coordinating efforts in the region to address these concerns.

Modi-Macron on Israel-Hamas

Additionally, Modi and Macron strongly condemned a terrorist attack on Israel that occurred on October 7, expressing solidarity with the Israeli people. They deplored the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict and underlined the need to respect international humanitarian law. The leaders called for creating conditions, including a humanitarian ceasefire, to facilitate aid delivery to the affected population in the Gaza region. They also urged the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

War in Ukraine

In the context of the war in Ukraine, Modi and Macron expressed deep concern about its tragic humanitarian consequences. They underscored the necessity for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter. The leaders noted the growing impact of the conflict on the global economic system and food security, particularly affecting developing and least developed countries.

Both leaders reaffirmed their unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms, including cross-border terrorism. They resolved to stand together in the global fight against this menace and underlined that no country should provide a safe haven to those involved in financing, planning, supporting, or committing terrorist acts.

Additionally, Modi and Macron called for concerted action against all terrorists, including individuals affiliated with groups listed by the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee. The leaders highlighted the importance of upholding international standards on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism, consistent with Financial Action Task Force recommendations.