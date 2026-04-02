‘Regime Change Not Our Goal’: Trump Thanks Middle East Allies Amid War, Predicts Strait of Hormuz Will ‘Open Up Naturally’

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) expressed confidence that the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil shipping route off the coast of Iran, will reopen "naturally" once the ongoing conflict concludes in the region, amid concerns over the rising global oil prices.

During his address to the nation, Trump outlined an optimistic outlook for the future, indicating that stability would return to energy markets following the end of hostilities.

He emphasised that the reopening of the key maritime corridor would play a crucial role in restoring balance in global energy supply chains and financial markets, which have seen significant disruption since the start of the conflict in February.

'Iran essentially decimated'

"Iran has been essentially decimated - the hard part is done, so it should be easy, and in any event, when this conflict is over, the strait will open up naturally; it will just open up naturally," Trump said.

Advertisement

"They're gonna want to be able to sell oil because that's all they have to try and rebuild. It will resume the flowing, and the gas prices will rapidly come back down. Stock prices will rapidly go back up," he added.

Trump, during his address, also called on allied nations, which depend on the oil from West Asia, to "build up some delayed courage" and take responsibility for reclaiming the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that the burden of securing the Iranian-blocked waterway should be shared.

The President stated that these countries "should have done it before, should have done it with us, as we asked." He further urged them to "go to the strait and just take it, protect it," as his administration continues its military campaign in the region.

Advertisement

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical global energy chokepoint, and recent developments come amid heightened tensions in the region, even as diplomatic channels between Washington and Tehran continue to remain active.

Trump thanks allies

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) expressed gratitude to key regional allies in West Asia while addressing rising tensions and economic concerns amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Speaking in an offical address to the nation from the White House, Trump said, " I want to thank our allies in the Middle East, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain. They've been great, and we will not let them get hurt or fail in any way, shape or form," underscoring continued US support for its partners in the region.

The US President also addressed domestic concerns over rising fuel prices, attributing the increase to the Iranian "terror attacks" against commercial oil tankers and neighbouring countries. He said, “Many Americans have been concerned to see the recent rise in gasoline prices here at home. This short-term increase has been entirely the result of the Iranian regime launching deranged terror attacks against commercial oil tankers and neighbouring countries that have nothing to do with the conflict.”

Trump's speech signalled growing concern in Washington over the ongoing conflict, its impact on global energy markets, and reaffirmation of US commitments by the President to its West Asian allies.

'Never our goal'

Speaking from the White House, Trump said, "Regime change was not our goal. We never said regime change, but regime change has occurred because of all of their original leader's death. They're all dead. The new group is less radical and much more reasonable," suggesting a potential opening for negotiations.

He emphasised that diplomatic discussions remain ongoing. At the same time, Trump issued a stark warning, saying that failure to reach an agreement could trigger military action. Trump said, " If during this period of time, no deal is made, we have our eyes on key targets."