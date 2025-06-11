Tumultuous Relationship Continues: Elon Musk Says He Went too Far on Trump In Latest Flip

Regret, Not Apology: Elon Musk Says He Went too Far on Trump In Latest Flip | Image: File photo, AP

Washington: In a recent flip, Tesla billionaire Elon Musk took a U-turn and said that he regrets posting about United States President Donald Trump. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, “I regret some of my posts about the President last week. They went too far.”

Earlier, Musk had posted a serious accusation against Trump, claiming that the President’s name was part of the controversial Epstein files. He had also questioned why the files were not made public and said, “The truth will come out.” That post was later deleted.

Musk and Trump were once considered to have a friendly relationship. But in recent weeks, things have turned bitter. Their conflict began after Musk resigned from the Department of Government Efficiency (DoGE), a group meant to cut government spending.

Soon after quitting, Musk called Trump’s new tax and spending bill a “disgusting abomination.” In response, Trump threatened to stop all government help and contracts for Musk’s companies.

Musk didn’t hold back. He said Trump would not have won the election without his support. He also shared several posts criticising Trump and even supported calls for his impeachment. One of Musk’s boldest claims was that Trump was not letting the full Epstein case come out because he was involved in it.

Amid this public fight, Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has asked both men to calm down. In an interview with a Russian newspaper, Errol said both Trump and Musk were under pressure and needed rest. “Elon made a mistake, but he is tired and stressed,” he said. He added that both should move on and show maturity.

Errol Musk also said that Trump is still the President and that people should not forget that. He said the fight had gone too far and both sides should stop it before it gets worse.

The fight became worse when Musk strongly opposed Trump’s new bill and called it insulting. Trump reacted by saying his relationship with Musk was “over” and warned that Musk would face “serious consequences” if he supported Trump’s political rivals.