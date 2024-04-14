×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 22:25 IST

Reports of Saudi Arabian Model Debuting Miss Universe 'False And Misleading': Organisers

"No selection process has been conducted in Saudi Arabia, and any such claims are false and misleading", Miss Universe organisers claimed.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rumy Alqahtani, Saudi Arabian model
Rumy Alqahtani, Saudi Arabian model | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Nearly a month after Rumy al-Qahtani, a Saudi Arabian model, announced that she will be participating in this year's Miss Universe competition scheduled for September in Mexico, the Miss Universe Organization has dismissed these reports, terming the model's claims as "false and misleading."  

“No selection process has been conducted in Saudi Arabia, and any such claims are false and misleading. While Saudi Arabia is not yet among those countries fully confirmed (as) participating this year, we are currently undergoing a rigorous vetting process qualifying a potential candidate to be awarded the franchise and assigned national director. Saudi Arabia will not have this opportunity to join our prestigious pageant until this is final and confirmed by our approval committee,” a US broadcaster quoted the organisers as saying.

What Rumy al-Qahtani Had Claimed?

“I am honoured to participate in the Miss Universe 2024 competition. This marks the first participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe pageant,”  Rumy al-Qahtani said in her post on last month.

Even as the Miss Universe organisation issued a clarification on her claims, Rumy al-Qahtani's social media post can be seen on her official account.

For the unversed, Rumy al-Qahtani had represented the kingdom in various international competitions, including Miss Asia in Malaysia, Miss Arab Peace, and Miss Europe.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 22:25 IST

