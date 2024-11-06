Published 17:57 IST, November 6th 2024
Republican Tim Sheehy Wins Election to U.S. Senate From Montana, Beating Incumbent Jon Tester
Republican Tim Sheehy won the U.S. Senate seat in Montana on Wednesday, defeating three-term incumbent Jon Tester and flipping a closely watched Senate seat.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Republican Tim Sheehy wins election to U.S. Senate from Montana, beating incumbent Jon Tester | Image: AP
