Advertisement

Texas: As the solar eclipse took place, animal behaviors were witnessed at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas, United States.

Various species, including flamingos, macaws, lions, giraffes, and gorillas, which were under observation by researchers, displayed heightened alertness and curiosity during the celestial event.

Advertisement

This is not the first time such strange animal behaviors have been observed, as a similar occurrence was reported in 2017 at a zoo in South Carolina, where the region experienced complete darkness.

According to the researchers, the tortoises were observed hurrying towards their barn to resume their nightly routine in response to the eclipse. The giraffes, on the other hand, gathered near the entrance of their enclosure.

Advertisement

Elmo, the silverback gorilla, was seen yawning more frequently than usual, according to researchers.

The research was conducted by a team of researchers under the supervision of Adam Hartstone Rose, a professor at North Carolina State University who was in charge of animal behaviour research during the eclipse.

Advertisement

During the 2017 total solar eclipse, giraffes at other facilities were observed forming a herd and galloping, which was considered one of the most strange animal behaviors witnessed.

However, this year at the Fort Worth Zoo, the giraffes huddled together and attempted to enter their nightly enclosures but did not gallop.

Advertisement

The solar eclipse was widely seen in many parts of North America, and a total eclipse, a rare sight, was seen in some parts of the United States of America.



