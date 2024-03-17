×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Residents in Russia's Belgorod Show Up to Vote Despite Shelling

Putin described the attacks as an attempt by Ukraine to frighten residents.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Russia Election Putin belgorod
Russian presidential election is all but certain to extend Vladimir Putin’s rule by six more years. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Russian state TV channel RU-RTR aired on Sunday footage of Belgorod residents voting amid Ukrainian shelling on the border-adjacent city. The strike killed a 16-year-old girl on Sunday and injured her father, according to the local governor, who also reported two deaths from Ukrainian attacks the previous day.

Putin described the attacks as an attempt by Ukraine to frighten residents and derail Russia’s presidential election, saying they "won’t be left unpunished.” Western leaders have derided the election as a travesty of democracy.

Advertisement

Russians crowded outside polling stations at midday Sunday on the last day of a three-day presidential election, apparently heeding an opposition call to protest against President Vladimir Putin, who is poised to extend his rule of nearly a quarter century for six more years after a relentless crackdown on dissent.

The election that began Friday has taken place in a tightly controlled environment where there are no real alternatives to Putin, no public criticism of him or his war in Ukraine. Putin’s fiercest political foe, Alexei Navalny, died in an Arctic prison last month, and other critics are either in jail or in exile.

Advertisement

Navalny’s associates have urged those unhappy with Putin or the war to protest by coming to the polls at noon on Sunday, a strategy endorsed by Navalny shortly before his death. Team Navalny described it as a success, releasing pictures and videos of people crowding near polling stations in cities across Russia around noon.

The 71-year-old Russian leader faces three token rivals from Kremlin-friendly parties who have refrained from any criticism of his 24-year rule or his full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago. Putin has boasted of Russian battlefield successes in the run-up to the vote, but a massive Ukrainian drone attack across Russia early Sunday sent a reminder of challenges faced by Moscow.

Advertisement

The Russian Defense Ministry reported downing 35 Ukrainian drones overnight, including four near the Russian capital. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties or damage.

Russia’s wartime economy has proven resilient, expanding despite bruising Western sanctions. The Russian defense industry has served as a key growth engine, working around the clock to churn out missiles, tanks and ammunition.

Advertisement

Voting is taking place at polling stations across the vast country’s 11 time zones, in illegally annexed regions of Ukraine, and online. More than 60% of eligible voters had cast ballots as of early Sunday.

(The Associated Press)

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 19:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

DC vs RCB WPL 2024 FINAL

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

a few seconds ago
Smartphone

Smartphone exports India

3 minutes ago
Himachal Pradesh Tourism sector

Appeal for early polls

8 minutes ago
Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness a wet spell from March 21 onwards.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

11 minutes ago
Chhattisgarh

Baghel on Mahadev Scam

14 minutes ago
Sukumar and Ram Charan

Ram Charan's Next

14 minutes ago
Jofra Archer

Archer to join RCB?

15 minutes ago
Chakda Xpress

Chakda Xpress Postponed

18 minutes ago
Ahmedabad Police arrests two accused allegedly involved in attacking foreign students at Gujarat University while offering Namaz

Gujarat University Attack

22 minutes ago
Bollywood movie posters

Movie Releases This Week

22 minutes ago
Anil Kumble & Ravichandran Ashwin

Kumble on Ashwin

22 minutes ago
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

मुइज्जू ने फिर उगला जहर!

26 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Dance Numbers

30 minutes ago
Non-life insurance booms

Insurance premium

33 minutes ago
Russia Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War

36 minutes ago
accident

21 Dead in Afghanistan

36 minutes ago
PM Modi addressing a NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district.

PM Modi in Andhra

37 minutes ago
Shane Watson

Watson turn down offer

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Kind-hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are Known For Their Generosity

    Lifestyle7 hours ago

  3. Man Attacked With Sickle, Sword After Being Shot Dead at Pune Hotel

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Upto 7yrs in Jail for Clicking Pics With Wild Animals Without Permission

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Lakshya Sen signs off with creditable semifinal finish at All England

    Sports 21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo