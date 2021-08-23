1 Afghan Security Force Member Killed, 3 Wounded In Firing At Kabul Airport: Germany

The German military on August 23 informed that a member of the Afghanistan security force was killed and three others were wounded in a firefight with unknown attackers at Kabul airport. According to AP, there is no further information on who the attackers were as of now. The shooting near the military side of the airport came as the Taliban sent fighters northward to face a nascent rebellion against the insurgents who seized the country over a week ago in a lightning offensive.

As per reports, the gunfire that killed the Afghan officer early Monday broke out near the airport's northern gate. Who opened fire and the circumstances of the shooting around 6.45 am local time remained unclear. However, the German military said that one member of the Afghan security forces was killed and three others were wounded by “unknown attackers”.

Though the security forces of Afghanistan's central government largely collapsed or fled the Taliban advance, some armed Afghanis remain at Kabul airport assisting Western countries as they struggle to evacuate those gathered there. It remains unclear whether they belong to the Afghan border forces that once guarded the airport or whether they were attached to the Western militaries as private armed guards now providing security there. It is worth mentioning that Monday's incident took place after at least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport on Sunday, the British military said.

Taliban blames US for airport chaos

Meanwhile, the Taliban blame the chaotic evacuation on the US military. As per reports, one of the prominent members of the Taliban Amir Khan Mutaqi, who was also in touch with former Afghan political leaders after the insurgents captured the nation, said that America “with its power and facilities...has failed to bring order” to Kabul’s airport. While heart-wrenching images and videos of Afghans clamouring the Kabul airport have continued to merge, Mutaqi reportedly said, “There is peace and calm all over the country, but there is chaos only at Kabul airport.”

