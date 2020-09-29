WHO Says 1 Million COVID-19 Deaths 'a Very Sad Milestone'; Highlights 'glimmers Of Hope'

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has said on Tuesday, September 29 that one million lives have been lost so far due to COVID-19 and the milestone is a difficult moment for the whole world. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter that there are still rays of hope that encourage us now and in the near future. The coronavirus death toll across the world has surpassed one million mark.

One million lives have been lost to #COVID19. This milestone is a difficult moment for the whole world, but there are also glimmers of hope that give us encouragement for the weeks and months ahead. Here’s my opinion piece in the @Independent. #ACTogether https://t.co/A6ze0EcCsv — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 29, 2020

The deadly virus which emerged from Wuhan, China less than a year ago still continues to affect a lot of countries. The pandemic has shattered the global economy, increased poverty, and sparked geopolitical tensions as it continues to spread rapidly in some of the countries like US, India, and Brazil. Majority of the countries have tried to flatten the curve by implementing strict coronavirus lockdowns, restrictions, urging to maintain social distance, and wearing masks but it has been witnessed that some countries have still failed in it.

An opinion piece addressing the global issue has been penned down by the WHO chief which has been published in Independent. He said that just nine months on from the virus first being identified, some of the best scientists in the world have collectively developed tests to diagnose cases, identified treatments such as corticosteroids to reduce mortality in the most severe cases of the virus, and produced vaccine candidates that are now in final Phase 3 trials.

Four key points

Dr Tedros said that the key lesson is the same: no matter where a country is in an outbreak, it is never too late to turn things around. There are four essential steps that all countries, communities and individuals must focus on to take control of the epidemic. The key points which he mentioned in his opinion piece to curb the spread of the virus are prevent amplifying events, reduce deaths by protecting vulnerable groups, individuals must take measures to protect themselves and others and governments must take essential actions like testing, tracing, and isolating.

The global economy is expected to contract by $7tn (£5.4tn) in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. Many regions across the world is witnessing a resurgence of the virus prompting WHO to warn that the number of deaths could even double to two million if the international community failed to take any collective action.

Deputy Secretary-General of UN, Amina Mohammed on Monday, September 28 urged the international community to help meet the requirement of USD 35 billion in a bid to meet the global standard of COVID-19 vaccine production, treatments, and tests. Addressing a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York, ANI quoted Mohammed saying The world urgently needs development, production, and equitable access to safe and effective COVID-19 diagnostics therapeutics and vaccines".

