10 Buzzwords 2020 Defined: From 'Contact Tracing' To 'Doomscrolling'; Check List Here

The unprecedented situations that made people across the world rethink all the simpler things in life such as dining out or standing in a congested road, the dreadful year was defined by a series of phrases and words that only became popular in 2020 and ended up defining it. From learning what is ‘Contact tracing’ to adhering to slangs such as ‘Doomscrolling’ or ‘Blursday’, there was a lot that paved the way to our vocabularies amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the entire world adjusting to the ‘new life’. Even though several countries have started administering vaccines on citizens indicating that situation will soon get better, here are all the popular words that defined this year.

Covidiot

This was probably one of the most widely used terms this year to refer to people defying the COVID-19 rules and regulations and not taking the situation of the global health crisis seriously. From people who wore masks without covering their nose to the ones who just couldn’t follow the social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the highly infectious disease, there were many people termed as ‘Covidiots’ throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blursday

Because most of the world was either under ‘stay-at-home’ orders or nationwide lockdowns, people living in their houses were often seen losing the track of time and the concept of weeks having different days started to feel foreign. Thus, Twitterattis came up with the word ‘Blursday’, referring to the blurry lifestyle including working from home and only able to go out to complete essential chores and that too, amid the fear of the pandemic. Even the Washington Post even started a newsletter called “What Day Is It?”.

Lockdown

After the last similar pandemic that disrupted the world in the 1980s, the world was unaware of the word ‘lockdown’ let along experience it for several months. As and when the first cases of coronavirus started impacting the countries across the world, the governments ordered ‘lockdowns’, meaning nobody was allowed to leave their homes unless and until it was to buy medicines or other essential items. Since social distancing was advised by the medical experts as the most effective way to control the disease that was drastically spreading, the governments had introduced different tiers of lockdowns depending upon the level of restrictions.

Infit

Another word related to lockdown is ‘Infit’ which means the individual’s lockdown attire. Repeatedly consecutive days led people to wear the same PJs throughout the week, and sometimes several weeks, as per the social media posts. However, for employees working from home, this look also meant being presentable for a Zoom call, meaning sweatpants paired with a blazer.

Contact tracing

Slowly and steadily, Contact tracing was also seen catching up on people’s vocabularies as it was one of the most impactful ways for authorities to trace the potential cases of COVID-19. Contact tracing basically means keeping a track of people each individual meets so if anybody tests positive for the disease, their contacts can be traced. Singapore had even rolled out a ‘contact tracing app’ to keep a check on the cases merging in the country and subsequently track them down.

Quaranbaking

Derived from ‘Quarantine’, the word ‘Quaranbaking’ refers to all the baking that people chose to do amid the quarantine period. Quarantine is to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others in order to prevent any further spread of the disease that can sometimes be fatal.

Doomscrolling

Since grim news of spiking death toll of the pandemic to wildfires damaging the climate, ‘doomscrolling’ became the catchall term for people consuming bad news or heavy pieces of information that often led to mental health impacts. The term was popularised by foreign journalist Karen Ho also popular as “Doomscrolling Reminder Lady” who gained recognition for advising people to put their phone aside and get some rest.

Flatten the Curve

Another phrase that made way to day-to-day conversations only in 2020 is ‘flatten the curve’ of COVID-19 meaning, to control the spread of the disease to prevent the medical facilities in the countries from being overwhelmed with the inflow of patients.

Frontline workers, Essential workers, Covid warriors

All the medical professionals and essential workers who had to get out of their homes to continue their work and take on the pandemic head-on were the ‘Covid Warriors’ that the entire world has hailed since the beginning of 2020. Despite the challenges, they still managed to often uplift the spirits of the people while citizens also tried to reiterate similar gratitude by following guidelines and preventing the spread of infection.

Black Lives Matter

The Black Lives Matter or BLM movement caught a fresh wave of movement with the increasing injustice in the world based on a person’s race. From the United States to the UK, people flooded the streets against racial discrimination following certain deaths in police custody.

Wildfires

From Amazon Forests in South America to Australia and California, wildfires ravaged the parts of the world throughout the year. While Australia had begun tackling the natural disaster from mid-2019 and continued to witness sparks and record-breaking heatwave this year, Amazon and California also caught a fresh wave of destruction.

