10-year-old Boy's Heartfelt Gesture Towards His Sister Is Winning Hearts

Rest of the World News

10-year old boy from California is being hailed as ‘precious angel’ on the internet for his heartwarming gesture towards his sister in a troubled situation.

10-year-old

10-year old boy from California is being hailed as ‘precious angel’ on the internet after he passed notes and presents to make sure his elder sister was alright. Annie DaGrannie was visiting his parents and brother in her hometown when she broke down following a relationship issue. She had locked herself in a bathroom when her younger brother passed a handwritten note, from under the door that read, “Come out so we could do something together and fun and your mood will be better. Ok.” He also presented her an early Christmas hamper to comfort her in the averse situation.

Melting hearts

Annie later took to Twitter to share the incident. The post has collected over 300k likes and over 44k retweets.  The heartfelt gesture of a brother towards his sister struck chords with many who expressed their emotions in comments. Many people also shared similar incidences from their personal lives, one person even asked what the siblings did after she came out of the bathroom. Catch all the reactions here: 

