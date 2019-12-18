10-year-old Boy's Heartfelt Gesture Towards His Sister Is Winning Hearts

10-year old boy from California is being hailed as ‘precious angel’ on the internet after he passed notes and presents to make sure his elder sister was alright. Annie DaGrannie was visiting his parents and brother in her hometown when she broke down following a relationship issue. She had locked herself in a bathroom when her younger brother passed a handwritten note, from under the door that read, “Come out so we could do something together and fun and your mood will be better. Ok.” He also presented her an early Christmas hamper to comfort her in the averse situation.

Melting hearts

so i locked myself in the bathroom bawling my eyes out ... and next thing i know my 10 year old brother slides these notes under the door.... i don’t deserve him😭💗 pic.twitter.com/vAnl8sjmgi — 🌹✨AnnieDaGrannie✨🌹 (@annieedagrannie) December 14, 2019

i finally got out the bathroom and went into my room and then he knocks on my door ... and ... WHY IS HE SO GOOD TO ME😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yq60ayFzh3 — 🌹✨AnnieDaGrannie✨🌹 (@annieedagrannie) December 14, 2019

Annie later took to Twitter to share the incident. The post has collected over 300k likes and over 44k retweets. The heartfelt gesture of a brother towards his sister struck chords with many who expressed their emotions in comments. Many people also shared similar incidences from their personal lives, one person even asked what the siblings did after she came out of the bathroom. Catch all the reactions here:

this made me tear up — k (@Kathycuetoo) December 15, 2019

I would lock myself in the bathroom when I was having panic attacks or breakdowns and my little brother would make me open the door and he would sit on the floor with me and talked to me until I calmed down. Little brothers are the best❤️ — 𝙻𝚈𝚂𝚂♛ (@alyssaxbrittany) December 15, 2019

he made go in the freezing cold to throw a football with him and i didn’t even think twice about it haha. i live across the country from him and my parents and i’m here visiting for a week so i don’t get to see him much. — 🌹✨AnnieDaGrannie✨🌹 (@annieedagrannie) December 16, 2019

idk why but the dollar in change is what really did me in )): ur brother is so sweet 😭😭🥺💓 https://t.co/GZtwxDvTTa — lily ♒︎ (@sunstaained) December 16, 2019

He's a keeper. Get him something great for Christmas.



And keep smiling. If only for him, and even if you don't feel good enough to smile.



It will make you feel better. Just keep doing it.

Smile. Smile. Smile. — Flavor Country (@LS6Dave) December 15, 2019

