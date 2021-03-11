Last Updated:

10 Years Of Japan Triple Disaster: Netizens Pay Tributes, Recall Horrific Visuals

Thousands were killed in one of the worst nuclear accidents since Chernobyl in Fukushima prefecture, Japan as tsunami waves taller than 40 metre engulfed coast.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Japan

Internet on March 11 remembered one of the world's deadliest natural calamities that struck Japan in 2011, as its  Fukushima prefecture was hit by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake, one of the most powerful recorded off the coast of east Japan, north of Tokyo. Thousands were killed in one of the worst nuclear accidents since Chernobyl in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture as tsunami waves taller than 40 metre engulfed the country’s coastline, leaving 15,900 dead and at least 2,529 unaccounted for to date, 10 years after the disaster. 

READ | Japan's recovery from tsunami disaster, by the numbers

As the Japanese government organized a memorial to pay homage to lost lives and mark a token of respect to those that led the response in tackling the nation's harrowing crisis, the internet reacted solemnly, recalling disaster. Millions worldwide observed a moment of silence at 2:46 pm, and several others shared photographs from when the Earthquake and Tsunami struck. Japan’s  Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and other officials commemorated the victims on the 10th anniversary of the devastating event. People took to their social media account to join the country in the mourning. 

READ | Beach search as Japan marks decade since tsunami

2,525 still 'missing'

Countries worldwide lowered their national flags remembering lives lost from quakes that destroyed homes and human lives. First striking 130 kilometres east of the city of Sendai at a shallow depth of 30 kilometres, Japan’s Earthquake emerged in the center of the Western Pacific ocean. The powerful waves swept away thousands of civilians that inhabited the coast. At least 492,000 were cleared from shores in emergency evacuation. Nearly 16,000 went missing, according to the figures cited by local press. The tremor inundated 500,000 square km of land. 

“In Japan, we had massive disaster 10 years ago. The magnitude 9 quake generated a tsunami over 10 meters high, killing 15,900 people. Another 2,525 remain unaccounted for. Hope we won't forget it and learn for the future,” Cambodian national team coach tweeted. “Japan today commemorates nearly 20,000 victims who were killed or lost in an earthquake and tsunami 10 years ago that devastated many towns, causing a nuclear disaster in Fukushima Prefecture. Let's commemorate the direction towards Japan. The birthplace of great Samurai warriors,” another said. “Today is the 10 year anniversary of the destructive TÅhoku earthquake & tsunami, a disaster that even now Japan continues to recover from. It’s been a privilege to live in the region for 8 years now and hear the stories of those who overcame the nightmare,” one other said.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND