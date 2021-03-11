10 Years Of Japan Triple Disaster: Netizens Pay Tributes, Recall Horrific Visuals

Internet on March 11 remembered one of the world's deadliest natural calamities that struck Japan in 2011, as its Fukushima prefecture was hit by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake, one of the most powerful recorded off the coast of east Japan, north of Tokyo. Thousands were killed in one of the worst nuclear accidents since Chernobyl in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture as tsunami waves taller than 40 metre engulfed the country’s coastline, leaving 15,900 dead and at least 2,529 unaccounted for to date, 10 years after the disaster.

As the Japanese government organized a memorial to pay homage to lost lives and mark a token of respect to those that led the response in tackling the nation's harrowing crisis, the internet reacted solemnly, recalling disaster. Millions worldwide observed a moment of silence at 2:46 pm, and several others shared photographs from when the Earthquake and Tsunami struck. Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and other officials commemorated the victims on the 10th anniversary of the devastating event. People took to their social media account to join the country in the mourning.

Ten years ago today, a major earthquake occurred off the coast of Japan’s main island, generating a tsunami that killed more than 19,000 people.

Our hearts remain with those impacted.

Take a moment today to learn more about how to protect your family. https://t.co/BqindSIXdk pic.twitter.com/1p2pRHi3Yb — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 11, 2021

Ten years has passed since the great earthquake and tsunami struck Japan.

More than 15000 people lost their lives in them.



We extend our heartfelt condolences to all those who suffered and wish that they will never happen again.#ã‚ã‚Œã‹ã‚‰10å¹´ pic.twitter.com/hEP4xvmV6D — ã‚¨ãƒãƒ¼ãƒˆãƒ³ã‚¸ãƒ£ãƒ‘ãƒ³ðŸ‡¯ðŸ‡µEverton JapanðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ (@Everton_Japan) March 11, 2021

2,525 still 'missing'

Countries worldwide lowered their national flags remembering lives lost from quakes that destroyed homes and human lives. First striking 130 kilometres east of the city of Sendai at a shallow depth of 30 kilometres, Japan’s Earthquake emerged in the center of the Western Pacific ocean. The powerful waves swept away thousands of civilians that inhabited the coast. At least 492,000 were cleared from shores in emergency evacuation. Nearly 16,000 went missing, according to the figures cited by local press. The tremor inundated 500,000 square km of land.

“In Japan, we had massive disaster 10 years ago. The magnitude 9 quake generated a tsunami over 10 meters high, killing 15,900 people. Another 2,525 remain unaccounted for. Hope we won't forget it and learn for the future,” Cambodian national team coach tweeted. “Japan today commemorates nearly 20,000 victims who were killed or lost in an earthquake and tsunami 10 years ago that devastated many towns, causing a nuclear disaster in Fukushima Prefecture. Let's commemorate the direction towards Japan. The birthplace of great Samurai warriors,” another said. “Today is the 10 year anniversary of the destructive TÅhoku earthquake & tsunami, a disaster that even now Japan continues to recover from. It’s been a privilege to live in the region for 8 years now and hear the stories of those who overcame the nightmare,” one other said.

The so-called "Black Tsunami" phenomenon was one of the most disturbing aspects of the 2011 Japan #earthquake and #tsunami that we remember today. Experts have found that coastal pollution is making tsunamis even more more dangerous and deadly in their impacts @IocUnesco pic.twitter.com/Y7Jzy2Urqq — Mami Mizutori (@HeadUNDRR) March 11, 2021

Today marks 10 years since the Tohoku earthquake/tsunami/nuclear disaster. In 2011 today, I was shaken awake by my mom who had her phone in one hand, crying "Japan is sinking, it's sinking".

I was numb while seeing the live news broadcast, like it was just a scary movie. + pic.twitter.com/MlwlGMHb1s — soraâ·ðŸ°ãã‚‰ ì†Œë¼ ♥ï¸ðŸ¤ (@tteokminnie) March 10, 2021

It has been 10 years since TÅhoku earthquake and tsunami that happened in Japan 2011.



If you guys have time, please search "3.11" on https://t.co/5NJXK6a1LM. One search is equal to 10yen that will be donated to support TÅhoku and other projects in the future from Yahoo Japan. pic.twitter.com/kDeeAukoTO — SKZUNION| Whosfan referral: KD848273 (@StrayKidsUnion) March 11, 2021

We must not forget to learn the lessons of the past, and never again an experience the sadness of the Great East Japan earthquake and Tsunami disaster.

#11thMarch2011 #Tsunami #theGreatEastJapanEarthquake pic.twitter.com/M1kBfBnfVa — ã„ã‚ã¦TSUNAMIãƒ¡ãƒ¢ãƒªã‚¢ãƒ«ã€å…¬å¼ã€‘ (@shinsai_densyo) March 11, 2021

BRAND NEW ANIMATION - Japan Earthquake 10th anniversary, Lessons Learned



Tomorrow it will have been 10 years since the M9.1 earthquake and resulting tsunami hit Japan. In this new animation we describe the lessons learned from this devastating event.https://t.co/ZEzIU3qWFW pic.twitter.com/uAL3IABZxM — IRIS Earthquake Sci (@IRIS_EPO) March 10, 2021

Today is the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake, tsunami & nuclear meltdown in Japan. I would like to express my deepest condolences to those who died in the earthquake and extend my deepest sympathies to the bereaved families. #10YearsLater #NeverForget #Japan pic.twitter.com/woZ2RpuoD3 — ã‹ã‚ãŸã‚‹ (@kawataru_j) March 11, 2021

MARCH 11 ,2011 Japan Earthquake Tsunami . Remembering all the victims . ðŸ™ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/AA2KFtCKBA — RURUBINJINPANATAGLEVEL2ðŸ‘¨‍ðŸ‘©‍ðŸ‘¦ (@binjinworldruru) March 11, 2021

Ten years ago today, I remember just getting back from jogging and taking a shower before my wife called me out. We watched TV together as the tsunami rolled in up north. It felt a lot like the end of Japan. Thinking of all those people who were lost that day. pic.twitter.com/lKLEMhA9Vy — Brad Smith (@hexsides) March 11, 2021