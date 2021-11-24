100 Days Of Taliban: Baradar & Gang As Elusive As Ex-Afghanistan Govt Officials

From the fall of the former Afghan government to the speedy evacuation of vulnerable citizens by the US and other nations, the Taliban takeover of the South Asian country witnessed a series of crises amid attacks orchestrated by the Islamic State. It has now been over 100 days since the extremists reconquered the nation after a gap of two decades but the country is on the brink of socio-economic collapse.

On 15 August this year, the insurgents marched into the Afghan capital of Kabul and claimed control. This was accompanied by former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country he vowed to protect “till death”. Meanwhile, other officials, envoys and cabinet members attempted to find their safe havens as the Taliban administration chucked them off their position one by one. The last minister of the Ghani era to be removed by the extremists was Wahid Majrooh who was the acting Minister of Public Health.

PM & Deputy PM of the current administration missing

After the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, the extremists also announced their own administration and renamed the nation to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan constituting only male members. However, most senior members of the cabinet, which was announced on 7 September, have also successfully remained away from the public eye including the Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Additionally, the Prime Minister of the country in the Taliban-led government Mohammad Hassan Akhund and the Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar are also not showing any activity. Notably, all senior members of the outfit, who now rule Afghanistan, are not being witnessed to fight for international recognition. Meanwhile, other members are meeting with the officials of a handful of countries that are seeking to develop bilateral relations with Afghanistan.

Taliban also included the leader of Haqqani Network, Sirajuddin Haqqani in its key cabinet as Minister of Interior Affairs. Sirajuddin is the son of the prominent commander of anti-Soviet resistance, Jalaluddin Haqqani. He holds a dual position of being the Taliban’s deputy leader and heading the powerful Haqqani Network, a US-designated terror group.

Where are the former govt officials?

While the exact whereabouts of Ghani’s cabinet members remain unclear, the former Afghan President drew severe backlash for leaving the country even though he published an explanation three weeks after he vanished from the public eye. Unlike some of the officials who vowed to retaliate to the Taliban, Ghani was reported to have haphazardly left Afghanistan and gave in his resignation.

Ashraf Ghani

The former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani is reported to have settled in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). More than three weeks after he left Kabul, he issued a statement apologising to Afghan nationals. In a letter posted on his Twitter account, in English, Ghani said, “I owe the Afghan people an explanation for leaving Kabul abruptly on August 15 after Taliban unexpectedly entered the city.” At the time, he had also said, “Now is not the moment for a long assessment of the events leading to my departure,” adding that “I will address them in the near future.” However, he is yet to take a significant step.

Statement 8 September 2021 pic.twitter.com/5yKXWIdLfM — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) September 8, 2021

Amrullah Saleh

Amrullah Saleh, the former First Vice President of Afghanistan, who is one of the leaders of the Resistance movement against the Taliban uprising, also left Kabul after taking refuge in Panjshir. Days after the Taliban claimed control, reports emerged that Saleh’s elder brother Rohulla Saleh was shot as he left Panjshir for Kabul. Notably, Saleh continues to remain active on Twitter with posts criticising the Taliban takeover, Pakistan’s assistance to the insurgents and the deteriorating situation of the country.

A handful of former government officials had chosen to remain in Panjshir until the Taliban said that it has conquered that valley of the country as well. Saleh is said to have fled to Tajikistan after the Taliban claimed control of the Panjshir valley on 6 September. He has previously been a target of numerous assassination attempts. Taliban has even bombed the house where he was staying.

The Afg banking sector isn't on the verge of collapse. It hz already collapsed. Private Banks hv zero deposit, interest earning is zero, loan recovery impossilbe, professionals + CEOs & owners gone & DAB is a dummy. Pak as the creepy occupier has to inject cash & rescue its proxy — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) November 24, 2021

Abdullah Abdullah

Former chief of Afghanistan and present Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah who was also in charge of leading peace efforts with Taliban, has continued to meet officials abroad. His latest update came in on 21 November, on his official social media accounts, where he informed about his meet with the former captain of the Afghan national cricket team, Asghar Afghan. Earlier on 18 November, Abdullah alongside former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met with German officials.

Along with HE @KarzaiH, the former President of AFG, I met HE Jasper Wieck, German Special Representative to AFG & PAK @GermanSRAP, HE Emiel de Bont, Netherland's Special Envoy to AFG, & @PotzelMarkus German's Ambassador-designate to AFG. pic.twitter.com/Z4EQ1Doc29 — Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) November 18, 2021

Is a retaliation being planned?

While the exact ground situation of the country remains widely unclear, US officials confirmed the formation of an armed group resisting the Taliban rule in Afghanistan. As per the Voa News report, American officials said that the Taliban-resisting armed forces have been registered with the US Justice Department to carry out political lobbying in the United States. The confirmation reportedly followed the claims by the anti-Taliban National Resistance Front (NRF) that its international office has “received authorization to officially open” in America.

The International Office of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan has received authorization to officially open in the United States and will soon expand its activities throughout the globe. https://t.co/nMXiGH65wV — Ali Maisam Nazary (@alinazary) October 28, 2021

The foreign relations chief for the anti-Taliban group, Ali Maisam Nazary made the announcement on 28 October that the NRF “will soon expand its activities throughout the globe.” Additionally, a spokesperson for US State Department told the media outlet that officials “are aware that an entity calling itself 'The National Resistance Front' registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act on October 26.” The official also noted that the decision to register was made by the registrant and did not require the federal agency’s full approval.

Voa further quoted the US official as saying, “In general, organisations such as this one can open offices in the U.S. and do not require involvement from the Department of State.” It is also pertinent to note here that the Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan is famous for its ability to resist the aggression prevailing in the rest of the country.

Panjshir is a predominantly ethnic Tajik region and is located just 60 miles from Kabul. The terrain of this specific region of the war-torn country provides an advantage to the forces. Even during the 1980s, the Soviet army had made several attempts to capture Panjshir. Now, even though the Taliban has said that it has captured Panjshir, the resistance forces are reported to be mulling a fresh move.

Leader of resistance forces

Furthermore, Ahmad Massoud, the known leader of Afghan resistance forces has not left the country, reported Iranian news agency FARS last month citing a source. The source revealed to the outlet that rumours about Massoud leaving Afghanistan for Turkey or any other nation are false. As per the report, the resistance leader is believed to be safe and in touch with the Panjshir Valley. The source revealed to FARS that 70% of the main streets of Panjshir are under Taliban control.

