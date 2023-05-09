1000 Days Down, Australian Anchor's Family Still Awaits Her Return From Chinese Prison

Close friends and family of Cheng Lei marked the 1000th day away from the Australian presenter on Monday by appealing for her release from Chinese detention yet again. Lei, an erstwhile business anchor for Chinese state broadcaster CGTN, was taken into custody in China nearly three years ago on the grounds of espionage and being a threat to national security.

The mother-of-two was accused of unlawfully sharing state secrets abroad, an act that comes with a potential jail sentence that ranges from five years to life imprisonment. In a letter published in The Australian newspaper on Monday, her partner Nick Coyle recalled how she was taken by China’s Ministry of State Security while heading to work on August 13, 2020.

“Now 1,000 days later, we still don’t know why she was taken, why she was charged with deliberately vague national security breaches or when she might be with us again,” he wrote. Lei's case does not only distress her family members, but also Australian authorities and ministers amid tense ties between Canberra and Beijing.

In a tweet on Monday, Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong wrote: “Despite being separated from her family for so long, she has shown great resilience and courage. All Australians want to see her reunited with her children." She added that the ministry was aware of “the ongoing delays" in the journalist's case and is prepared to advocate for Lei “at every opportunity with the Chinese government”.

This week Australian citizen Cheng Lei will mark 1,000 days in detention in China.



Despite being separated from her family for so long, she has shown great resilience and courage.



All Australians want to see her reunited with her children. — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) May 8, 2023

China delays Cheng Lei's verdict

Since her detention, Chines authorities have kept details about the allegations against her under the wraps, and has only unveiled them in a closed-door legal process that denied entry to Australia’s ambassador to China last year. After several delays and disruptions,China's court is yet to announce a verdict, thus leaving the news anchor's fate hanging.

In the recently published letter, Lei's partner revealed that her consular visits involved “being led in, blindfolded and handcuffed.” But in spite of being cut off from the fast-paced outside world, her sense of humor has remained “firmly intact." And while she is spending her time behind bars by reading, meditating and reflecting on herself, she can't help but wonder about her children, "who their friends are, and what they are doing each day." “For a mother not to see her children for 1000 days is excruciating. To not be able to be there for them is agonising," read the heart-wrenching letter.