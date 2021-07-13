11-member Afghanistan Team To Travel To Doha For Talks With Taliban Amid Deepening Crisis

As the Taliban continues to make major advances in Afghanistan, the country’s administration has said that it would send a team of senior lawmakers to negotiate with the insurgent group. The 11 member team is expected to travel to the Qatari capital Doha, which houses the current headquarters of the Islamist fundamentalist group, by the end of this week, according to Tolo news.

In addition to chief negotiator Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai, the team also consists of Yunus Qanooni, Karim Khalili, Mohammad Mohaqiq, Salam Rahimi, Abdul Rashid Dostum, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, Enayatullah Baligh, and Fatima Gailani.

Second Attempt

This is Kabul's second attempt to ink a pact with the Islamist fundamentalist group. The historic peace talks which opened in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12 in 2019, saw Afghanistan along with major western powers including the US call for a ceasefire. India also rendered participation in the inaugural event addressing the issue of violence in the war-torn nation. However, with Afghan peace talks and subsequent pullout of US and NATO troops, an ever emboldened Taliban has exacerbated its attacks.

In the latest development, the Taliban said that it now controls 85 percent of Afghanistan's territory, although the group’s claims cannot be independently verified. The revelation was made by Shahabuddin Delawar, a key negotiator for the fundamentalist group, who, speaking to media reporters in Moscow, boasted that the controlled area now encompasses 250 out of 398 districts. With US and NATO troops almost out of the Central Asian country, the Taliban is inching closer to re-establish the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan.

According to a report by BBC, the militants have successfully captured over two-thirds of the country including an arc of territory from the Iranian border in the west to the frontier with China on the other side of the country. They have also captured five districts in Herat. Meanwhile, a top Russian official disclosed that militants have captured 2/3rd of the territory on the Afghan-Tajik border.

Image: AP

