117 New Emojis Coming To Smartphones In 2020, Netizens Can't Wait

Rest of the World News

In 2020 we will see an astounding 117 new emojis available to us to use. The most anticipated new emojis according to social media users is the 'pinched finger'

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
new Emojis

A 117 new emojis will be added to smartphones in 2020. One of the most anticipated new emojis according to social media users is the new 'Pinched Fingers' emoji. Many users have compared the 'pinched fingers' emoji to the hand gesture that is commonly associated by social media users with Italian people.

All new emojis to use in chat

The new emojis were uploaded on the official Twitter handle of 'Emojipedia'. Also among the newly unveiled emojis are ninjas in typical ninja attire and the emoji will, of course, come with various skin tones so as to be inclusive of all ethnicities. Other new additions include a smiley face with a tear that is representative to the internet meme of a dog sipping a drink surrounded by fire.

Read: Vermont Becomes First State In US To Allow Emojis On License Plate

Read: Now, UK PM Boris Johnson Fears Hack By Saudi's MbS After He Was 'bombarded' With Emojis

The new additions will also include parents nursing a child, this emoji will be gender-inclusive and also come in various skin tones. And also celebrating the holiday spirit will be a gender-neutral Santa Clause. Other than human emojis there is also a large variety of non-human emojis that include animals, insects some anatomical items and a few more bits and bobs that might pop up once in a group chat.

There are emojis for bubble tea, a black cat, a mammoth and bison and anatomically correct depiction of heart and lungs.

Read: Twitter Launches Tricolor India Gate Emoji To Celebrate Republic Day

Read: Israeli Museum Blends Ancient Pictograms With Modern-day Emojis

