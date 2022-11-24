12 Hotdogs In 3 Minutes! Florida's Speed-eating Couple Who Breaks Numerous Records

This US couple might order more to the plate on a date as they devour not one but three world records. The speed-eating couple Miki Sudo and Nicholas Wehry from Tampa, US, managed to finish 12 delicious hot dogs within a few minutes. Sharing the news on Wednesday, the Guinness World Record spoke about how the couple managed to achieve the feat of October 22, 2022.

Miki Sudo devoured, “six coneys” in just one minute. Miki managed to break the previous record of three and became the record holder for the “most hot dogs eaten in one minute.” Her counterpart Nichola Wehry managed to eat 9 hot dogs breaking the record of “most hot dogs eaten in three minutes.”

As of now, the Miki Wehry has made numerous records, including, 'the most-hot dogs eaten' at a Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest (Female) after munching on 48.5 frankfurters and 'the most wins' of a Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest (Female), winning seven consecutive competitions since 2014.

The speed-eating couple met at an eating contest

Miki Sudo and Nicholas Wehry who are now married with a child together met at a hotel gym in 2018. The duo was participating in 2018, “Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest”. The Miki told Guinness World Records, “We actually met at the gym on the morning of the largest eating contest on our circuit.”

Nicholas admitted that eating in a competition is a bit different than eating for Guinness World Records. Nicholas also talked about how competitive the couple gets during the competitions, "We want to beat each other, whether we verbalise it or not, which most of the time we do.” The couple flaunting multiple belts asserted that they are usually “ranked third and fourth in the world and at any given contest, we might beat each other by a fraction of an ounce." The couple is still eying on setting more records and winning more accolades.