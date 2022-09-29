13 Killed In Iraq As Iran Guards Attack Kurdish Groups For 'backing' Anti-hijab Protests

As many as 13 people have been killed in Iraq's Kurdistan region after Iran fired missiles and drones, officials said. Iraq reportedly launched the missiles and drones at bases of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups. Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had struck "separatist terrorists" who supported recent "riots", BBC News reported. Protests have erupted in Iran after a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died in 'morality' police custody on September 16.

Notably, Mahsa Amini died in custody after she was allegedly arrested for loosely wearing the headscarf. Police denied any involvement in her death and claimed that she collapsed at a detention center after a heart attack. Amini's family has raised doubts over the claims made by police. Iranian authorities have claimed that "rioters" were related to "foreign enemies." Furthermore, they accused Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Iraq of infiltrating Iran's Kurdish region in a bid to "sow insecurity."

IRGC confirms targeting bases of Komala, PDKI & PAK

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps on Wednesday, 28 September, said that it had targeted the main bases of Komala, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) and the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), as per the BBC News report. The IRGC claimed that they had hit the bases of Komala, PDKI and PAK with "precision-guided missiles and assault drones" for the third time in for days. It further warned that the strikes will continue until they do not eliminate the threat. Confirming the attack, Komala said that 10 drones landed in Zargweg region while Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) claimed that its headquarters in Sherawa was struck. Meanwhile, PDKI also confirmed that its bases and headquarters in Koy Sanjaq were hit.

Iraq summons Iraqi Ambassador after drone strike

Iraq has notified Iranian Ambassador to lodge diplomatic complaint after a drone bombing campaign, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement, as per AP. According to Iraqi Foreign Ministry, civilians were among the people who were killed in the strike. It stated that Iraqi government condemned the action and stressed that it "represented the continuation of Iranian forces’ encroachment on Iraq’s sovereignty.” Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres is "following with concern" the reported shelling in Kurdistan region of Iraq. Guterres called for immediate de-escalation and respect for Iraq's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

.@antonioguterres is following with concern the reported shelling of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, including civilian areas. He calls for an immediate de-escalation and urges respect for Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity: https://t.co/aXb2CjhttR — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) September 29, 2022

