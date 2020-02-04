Kenya: 13 Students Killed & Dozens Injured In Stampede At A Primary School

At least 13 students have been killed and dozens of them were injured in a stampede at a primary school in Kenya. According to reports, the stampede occurred in Kakamega Primary school in western Kenya. It is not clear what led to the stampede.

Cause of the stampede remains unknown

The stampede is believed to have occurred at 5:00 pm (14:00 GMT) when panic broke out among the primary school students while they were going home. According to reports, during the stampede, a section of stairs gave out that led to the deaths.

Something is Not Adding Up🤔 Kakamega Primary School Head teacher Needs To Tell Us the Truth. What Was the Main Cause of Panic?Were the Students Running Away From the Teacher??? Were They Rushing Home??? Which is Which?🤔#KakamegaStampede pic.twitter.com/gDUmDaC3wU — Anyamah Douglas (@danyamah) February 3, 2020

The reasons for the stampede were not immediately clear. The local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident in order to establish what exactly happened and why exactly the students were running.

The Kenyan branch of Red Cross tweeted on their official account that emergency services were responding to a fatal stampede. The former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga also acknowledged the tragedy on Twitter and expressed his deepest condolences to the parents who lost their children in the tragedy. He further added that a thorough investigation is required to reach to the bottom of this incident.

Fatal stampede at Kakamega Primary School; Kenya Red Cross and @EMS_Kenya responding. — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) February 3, 2020

Update: 39 pupils admitted at Kakamega Provincial General Hospital.@EMS_Kenya on standby incase of any required referral.



Kenya Red Cross setting up a psychosocial support services and tracing desk. https://t.co/NFxaDpuisx — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) February 3, 2020

Read: Locust Attacks Continue To Threaten Kenya, Somalia; UN Calls For International Help

Read: Olympic Marathon Champ Kipchoge On Kenya's Team For Tokyo

My heartfelt condolences to parents that have lost loved ones in the unfortunate and regrettable tragedy at Kakamega Primary School. I wish a quick recovery to the injured children and pray that God grant strength to the affected families. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) February 3, 2020

Read: FILE: Kenyan Marathon Ace Wilson Kipsang Banned From Racing By Integrity Unit

Read: Al-Shabab Attacks Military Base In Kenya, Also Used By US Troops