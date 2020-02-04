Union Budget
Kenya: 13 Students Killed & Dozens Injured In Stampede At A Primary School

Rest of the World News

Thirteen students have been killed and dozens of them are injured in a stampede at a primary school in western Kenya. It is not clear what led to the stampede.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kenya

At least 13 students have been killed and dozens of them were injured in a stampede at a primary school in Kenya. According to reports, the stampede occurred in Kakamega Primary school in western Kenya. It is not clear what led to the stampede.

Cause of the stampede remains unknown

The stampede is believed to have occurred at 5:00 pm (14:00 GMT) when panic broke out among the primary school students while they were going home. According to reports, during the stampede, a section of stairs gave out that led to the deaths.

The reasons for the stampede were not immediately clear. The local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident in order to establish what exactly happened and why exactly the students were running. 

The Kenyan branch of Red Cross tweeted on their official account that emergency services were responding to a fatal stampede. The former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga also acknowledged the tragedy on Twitter and expressed his deepest condolences to the parents who lost their children in the tragedy. He further added that a thorough investigation is required to reach to the bottom of this incident.

Published:
COMMENT
