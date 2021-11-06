13-year-old Palestinian Boy Shot Dead During Clash Against IDF In West Bank

A 13-year-old Palestinian boy died after being shot by Israeli forces near the West Bank city of Nablus marking the latest causality in long-drawn conflict. As per the Palestinian health officials, the teen named Muhammad Daadas was shot multiple times in his stomach by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) following which he was rushed to the Nablus hospital. Despite best efforts by the medics, the boy succumbed to his injuries and died, as reported by the Times of Israel.

On Friday, fresh clashes between Palestinians and Israelis took place in the village of Deir al Hatab located in the northern part of the West Bank. A report by the Palestinian Red Cross stated that 70 people were injured in the conflict. Meanwhile, the Zionist army defended itself asserting that were responding to a riot in the nearby settlement of Alon Moreh.

“During the disturbance, rioters threw stones at Israeli soldiers. The troops responded with riot dispersal means and live fire,” an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said.

Nearly 3 million Arabs live in West Bank

West Bank houses over one lakh Israeli settlers while roughly two to three million Palestinians live in the disputed territory under limited self-governance and Israeli rule. The Arabs claim complete right over West Bank along with Gaza Strip and Jerusalem. However, the Israeli administration has been slowly and steadily expanding the settlements. Last month, the Ministry of Housing announced that it would build more than 1,300 new homes in the region, despite blatant opposition from the Palestinians. Notably, East Jerusalem, which is one of the key areas of contention, is also a part of the West Bank.

Notably, it is the first move since US President Joe Biden took office. While he has opposed Zionist expansion, Biden has refrained from prioritising the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the foreign policy-a stance that contrasts with his predecessor Donald Trump. Under Trump’s proposed plan, Israel would have been allowed to annex 30 per cent of the West Bank to incorporate settlements and the Jordan Valley. However, Biden has blatantly denounced the Zionist agenda of annexation, albeit he nodded to protect Israel’s security and sovereignty. Golan Heights, which Israel annexed after the six-day war and Trump recognised as a part of Israel, remain particularly important.

File Image: AP