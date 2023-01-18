140 Afghanistan Civilians Hospitalised For Carbon Monoxide Poisoning, Claims Report

More than 140 Afghanistan civilians, including women and children, have been hospitalised for carbon monoxide poisoning in Herat province on Tuesday, reported an Afghan News agency TOLOnews citing officials. According to the Herat residents, they have been using gas as the only option to warm their homes.

“Within the past 24 hours, 130 to 140 patients have been brought to the emergency ward of the hospital,” said Ahmad Farhad Afzali, head of the hospital, reported TOLOnews.

This comes after some families used coal to heat their homes in the winter season, which has caused carbon monoxide poisoning among people who have been inhaling it.

Afghan civilians living in misery

One of the residents of Herat, Abdul Qadir said, “It was cold and my family turned on the gas. I would have lost 21 members of my family if I had arrived five minutes late.” His family members have now been admitted to the regional hospital in the Province (Western Afghanistan). In the country, several Afghanistan people have already been affected by the sudden fall in the temperature and now they are inhaling poisonous gas. Due to the drop in temperature, more than 16 people have been killed across 4 provinces due to cold, TOLOnews reported.

Another resident of Herat, Shakila, while sharing her misery she said, "We don’t have power, and we are forced to use the gas. So far, two of my family members have died of carbon monoxide poisoning,” reported Afghan news agency.

While dealing with cases of poisonous gas, Afghanistan's doctors have warned that negligence could be very deadly for families. A doctor at one of the hospitals, Mohammad Daud Hashimi said, "The negligence of families causes carbon monoxide poisoning and it causes devastating incidents.” While talking about the health conditions of these victims, Abdul Sami Sadaat said, “We have dismissed some of them who recovered and were in good condition.”

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the country is under a severe economic as well as a humanitarian crisis. The social condition of the country is depleting whereas poverty, malnutrition, and unemployment are at their peak. Apart from this, the Taliban have been strategically removing Afghan women from all public or social platforms.