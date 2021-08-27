15 Dead, Several Injured In Massive Fire At Chemical Factory In Pakistan's Karachi

Pakistan police and a government official said that a massive fire broke out on August 27 at a chemical factory in Karachi, killing at least 15 workers and several others wounded, Dawn reported. According to reports, it is still not clear what caused the fire in Mehran Town neighbourhood. Firefighters were seen dousing the flames, while ambulances were seen transporting victims to a government hospital.

While speaking to reporters, Murtaza Wahab, a spokesman for the provincial government, informed that the firefighters had almost extinguished the fire. He said that officers had also been asked to investigate the cause of the massive fire. Wahab added that police will also check whether the owner had installed fire extinguishing equipment.

25 still trapped

As per reports, the blaze is under control and rescue efforts are underway. The police officials have informed that a 30-year-old volunteer also sustained injuries while trying to extinguish the fire. While speaking to the media outlet, Korangi SSP Shah Jehan said that the police had been informed that there were 25 people still trapped in the building and feared that they might have died.

Dawn reported that the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) had cordoned off the area, and personnel were engaged in relief efforts with rescue teams. Separately, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed the Karachi commissioner and the labour department to furnish a report. Additionally, he also instructed officials to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured and support the deceased's families.

Image Credit: Twitter