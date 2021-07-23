15 Lakh Children Lost Atleast One Parent Due To COVID Reveals Lancet; 1,16,263 In India

In a heart-wrenching study, UK journal Lancet has revealed that 15,62,000 children have experienced the death of at least one primary or secondary caregiver due to COVID between March 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021. The study estimates that due to the onset of the second COVID wave in India, the number of children who lost a primary caregiver increased to 1,16,263. The study titled 'Global minimum estimates of children affected by COVID-19-associated orphanhood and deaths of caregivers' was published by lancet on July 20.

Lancet: 15 lakh children have experienced death of primary caregiver

The study estimates that of the 1.5 million children, 11,34,000 children have experienced the death of primary caregivers, including at least one parent or custodial grandparent. The countries with the highest number of COVID orphans are Mexico (1,31,325), India (1,16,263), Brazil (1,13,150), USA (1,04,884) and Peru (92,702).

"For India, the rapid increase in COVID-19-associated deaths from February to April, 2021, was associated with an 8·5-times increase in the number of children orphaned or losing caregivers in April (43139 more children than March total) compared with March (5091 more children than February)," stated the study. In India, the orphanhood was recorded in 0.3 children in 1000 while loss of one grandparent was recorded in 0.5 children in 1000.

The study interprets that Orphanhood and caregiver deaths can be prevented by equitable vaccine delivery. The authors have called for urgent inclusion of psychosocial and economic support in COVID19 response plans as children who have lost a parent or caregiver are at risk of profound adverse effects on their health, safety, and wellbeing. These data show the need for an additional pillar of our response: prevent, detect, respond, and care for children.

PM announces scheme for COVID orphans

With thousands of children losing both parents due to COVID-19, PM Modi announced fixed deposits will be opened in the names of such children, contributed by the PM-CARES fund, creating a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each of them when he or she reaches 18 years of age. Moreover, Centre will provide admission to children under 10 years to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar as per Right to Education act. For children between 11-18 years, admission will be given in any Central residential school such as Sainik School, Navodaya, and others.

Similarly, for higher studies, students will be assisted in obtaining an education loan for Professional courses / Higher Education in India as per the existing Education Loan norms. The interest on this loan will be paid by the PM-CARES. PM Modi also declared Health Insurance benefits for the COVID orphaned children under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM-JAY) with a health insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakhs. As of date, several states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Haryana, Bihar, Triputa too announced similar such schemes for COVID orphans.

