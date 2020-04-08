15 Taliban Militants Killed In Clashes With Residents In Samangan Province

At least 15 Taliban militants were killed with several local militiamen in northern Samangan province of Afghanistan after a deadly clash on April 7. According to Afghanistan’s local media outlet, the fighting took place over the past four days as the Taliban attacked the villages and the residents stood up against them and fought. The clashes with residents of two villages in Dara-e-Sof-e-Bala district of Samangan also reportedly killed two villagers.

The 209th Shaheen Corps in a statement reportedly said that the Taliban militants attacked the security posts of the local militiamen which left more than 40 people dead or wounded. The Shaheen Corps added that the attack sparked fierce clash which resulted in the killing of 15 Taliban militants and the local militiamen also wounded 22 Taliban militants. Furthermore, the statement read that the fighting has now ended.

Taliban ‘will start killing people’

While speaking to the local media outlet, the officials said that the residents still fear that the militant group may attack again and take revenge. The residents also said that the security forces have not yet been sent to the villages to support the fight against the Taliban. They have further reportedly appealed for support and said that if the Taliban take control of the two villages then they will start killing all the people.

Meanwhile, Taliban’s political spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, reportedly said that Taliban will no longer participate in ‘fruitless’ discussion with the Afghan government over a prisoner swap that had formed a key part of a deal with the US. Shaheen also blamed the administration of President Ashraf Ghani for delaying the release ‘under one pretext or another’. The two have been holding talks in Kabul since last week to try to finalise the prisoner swap that was originally supposed to have happened by March 10.

