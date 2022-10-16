15-year-old Boy Involved In Mass Shooting In North Carolina To Face Charges As An Adult

The 15-year-old boy, who was allegedly the main accused behind the brutal massacre in Raleigh, North Carolina, will face charges as an adult. According to Wake county district attorney, Lorrin Freeman, the accused who killed at least five people on Thursday will face charges as per the law defined for an adult. "In this situation, there’s no question of the mass loss of life, in my opinion, this case be transferred and tried in superior court. We are prepared for justice to be sought for these families," Freeman said at a press conference on the North Carolina shooting suspect.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the teen was captured hours after the victims were gunned down Thursday evening. Further, during the presser, Patterson said the teenager was in critical condition following his arrest but did not elaborate on how he was injured. Meanwhile, Governor Roy Cooper called the shooting an “infuriating and tragic act of gun violence.” and added, “No neighbourhood, no parent, no child, no grandparent, no one should feel this fear in their communities — no one.”

Biden expressed shock over the North Carolina shooting

US President Joe Biden expressed shock over the "mindless" gun violence that has killed at least five people and injured several. "Enough. We've grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings," Biden said in a statement, in response to recent gun violence. Biden acknowledged that gun violence has soared tremendously in recent years and noted that incidents have become so common that many killings do not even make the news anymore. Earlier, Biden called gun violence-- an epidemic and said he would not give up fighting against it. "I will not give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence," he wrote on Twitter following an attack during the Independence Day Parade.

It's legal to make and keep guns in America

Notably, gun violence is a severe problem in the United States, with regular cases of sporadic shooting incidents, and even mass shootings. In the US, the right to keep and bear arms is a fundamental right protected by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. Here, people made firearms that usually are assembled from parts and milled with a metal-cutting machine. These kinds of guns lack serial numbers. According to the White House, it is legal to build a gun in a home or a workshop and there is no federal requirement for a background check. "The goal is to “help stop the proliferation of these firearms,” according to the White House. Earlier in April 2021-- months after taking charge of the country-- Biden had called the gun violence an "epidemic and an international embarrassment." "It is actually a public health crisis," the US President had said during remarks at the White House.

Image: AP