A Palestinian teen has been gunned down by Israeli forces during a clash at a West Bank refugee camp, the region’s health ministry informed as violence continues to resurge in the tightly-contested territory. Since March, West Bank has seen an uptick in violence, prompting Jewish troops to conduct regular raids in the area. In Thursday's clash, a 17-year-old, who was identified as Odeh Mohammed Odeh was shot in the chest, following which he was admitted to a local hospital in the administrative capital Ramallah. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, the boy was reported with a “bullet wound on the chest” and was taken to Palestine Medical Complex. At the hospital, “doctors tried to save his life, but he died of as a result of a very critical injury,” the non-governmental organisation was quoted as saying on Thursday. Since the start of the year, Palestinian Authorities have reported the death of over 70 residents in multiple clashes with the "enemy" sides. Notably, Odeh was the fourth Palestinian to be gunned down by Israeli troops in the past two days.

Odeh was shot at the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem- the same city where Palestinian-American Journalist Shereen Abu Aqleh was killed last month. Her death brought global attention to the violence occurring in the region that has been a flashpoint for decades. Shereen was shot late in May in Jenin, another conflict-hit town in West Bank. The veteran reporter was shot in her face whilst she was reporting on an IDF raid on a Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin. Initially, Israel had shared a video of Palestinian gunmen shooting indiscriminately and said that it was “likely” that Akleh was killed by one of them. However, the clip was quickly debunked by sleuths and investigators.

'Determined to murder'

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned the killing stating that the perpetrators were "determined to murder", explaining that Odeh is another child killed in Israeli crimes targeting children, women and the elderly "as a result of the international community's continuation of its double-standard policies that encourage the perpetrators to continue in their crimes."

The conflict undermines the two-state solution which has been in limbo for years. Proposed by the United Nations, the two-state solution aims to end the decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict by establishing two states- Israel for the region's Jewish population and Palestine for the Arabs.