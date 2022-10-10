185 Including 19 Children Killed In Iran Amid Crackdown On Anti-govt Protests: Report

Amid the intensified efforts by Iranian authorities to crack down on anti-government protesters, at least 185 people have died in the ongoing demonstrations, including 19 children. The figures were released by a Norway-based human rights group that focuses on Iran.

The Iran Human Rights states, “At least 185 people, including at least 19 children, have been killed in the nationwide protests across Iran."

The rights group further informed, “The highest number of killings occurred in Sistan and Baluchistan province with half the recorded number," reported The Independent. One such protester killed by Iranian forces was 16-year-old Nika Shakarami. She had claimed that she was being chased after by Iranian police in a text to her friend. Police authorities, however, claimed that Shakarami died after falling from a building while her family alleges that severe damage to Shakarami's skull suggested that she was struck repeatedly on her head.

Protests gathering momentum in Iran amid crackdown

Iran's security force intensified its crackdown on Saturday over anti-government protests in the country resulting in the death of two persons. In Sanandaj, the Iranian security forces shot and killed a driver in his car, while two teachers were injured in one of the schools in Saqqez, according to the Iranian human rights group - Hengaw. In another incident, a protester was shot in the abdomen by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) security forces and died, Hengaw revealed.

“Students in the schools in Sanandaj and Saqqez started the protests. Then, government forces started an attack on one of the schools in Saqqez,” Azhin Sheikhi, from the Iranian human rights group told CNN.

In the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj and Saqqez, Iran`s security forces shot at protesters and used tear gas in fresh protests as weeks of nationwide demonstrations gathered momentum. Reportedly, widespread strikes against the protesters are taking place in Diwandareh, Saqqez, Mahabad, and Sanandaj stated Hengaw.

The Norway-registered human rights organization, Hengaw has been monitoring human rights violations in Iran`s Kurdish region, where the protests were initiated three weeks ago, following the death of a 22-years-old Iranian Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, while in the custody of Iran’s morality police. Saqqez is Amini’s hometown.

The protests that began as an outcry against Iran’s draconian laws and authoritarian mindset towards the women of the society spread to other locations across the country on Saturday including Tehran, Esfahan, Karaj, Kerman, Shiraz, Mashhad, Tabriz and Rasht, stated CNN.

Meanwhile, as the anti-government protests entered their fourth week, the Iranian government has maintained that the unrest was fueled by its "enemy America and Israel" and has slammed the western-backed media for showing what they described as "a false picture."