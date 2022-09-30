At least a dozen students were killed and several others have been injured after a suicide bomber detonated himself in an educational institute in Kabul on Friday. The attack reportedly took place at around 7 am, Sputnik reported citing local reports. It is the fourth consecutive week that a blast took place on Friday in Kabul. The attack has been confirmed by Kabul Security Command. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Khaled Zadran, the spokesman of the Kabul Security Command, said that at least 19 people have died and 27 others have been injured in the attack at Kaaj educational centre, TOLO News reported. He said that the number of casualties have been revealed based on preliminary findings. According to him, the students had arrived at the educational centre to appear in the entrance exam. According to local residents, the people who sustained injuries in the attack have been taken to the nearest health facilities.

Eyewitnesses call it 'powerful' blast

Eyewitnesses have said that the suicide bomber killed the security guards and entered the Kaaj Academy in Kabul. Many witnesses have claimed that the number of victims is over 60. Furthermore, they revealed that the majority of victims in the attack are girls. Notably, Kaaj Academy is located in Kabul's Hazara-dominated PD-13 region. According to the eyewitnesses, the blast was a "powerful one" and was heard in distant regions of Dasht-Barchi.

Explosion near Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Mosque in Kabul

Earlier on 23 September, an explosion took place near the Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Mosque in Kabul. The explosion took place when the people were leaving the mosque after prayers, according to an Interior ministry spokesperson. Taking to his Twitter handle, Khalid Zabran stated that at least 7 people were killed and 41 others were injured in the attack near the mosque. He further informed that all the victims were civilians and an investigation has been launched to find the perpetrators behind the attack. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid in a tweet condemned the blast near the mosque in Kabul. He stated that targeting mosques and worshippers is a "major and unforgivable crime." He said that the people of Afghanistan must cooperate with the system to eliminate criminals.