2 Afghanistan-based Journalists, 2 Athletes Killed In Kabul Airport Explosion: Report

As the identification of the bodies who were killed in the Kabul Airport attack is still on, two Afghanistan-based journalists, and two athletes, were identified on August 29, Sunday. According to a report by the news agency, Xinhua, Ali Reza Ahmadi, a reporter for Raha News Agency and Najma Sadeqi, former presenter at Jahan-e-Sihat TV channel were killed in Thursday's airport attack. The agency broadcasted the news citing an independent Afghan media group Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC).

As per 1TVNewsAF reports, two Afghan national-level athletes - Mohammad Jan Sultani in taekwondo and Idrees in wushu - were identified among those who were killed in the Kabul airport attack. The report further claimed that the victims have mostly been women and children. On August 26, Thursday, two suicide bombers attacked crowds of desperate Afghans flocking to Kabul airport to flee from the war-torn country. According to the reports, the first blast was reported at the Abbey Gate in Kabul airport while the second one was near the Baron Hotel. The deadly attack claimed the lives of more than 200 people including 13 US troops. The incident transformed "a scene of desperation" into one of "horror" in the waning days of airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover.

Biden pledged to take revenge on those behind the Kabul attack

Earlier on Thursday, US President Joe Biden promised to take revenge for the 13 US troops and service members killed in the suicide bomber attack. Biden declared the extremist group responsible for the Thursday attack. Just two days after Biden's statement, US military forces conducted an over the horizon counterterrorism operation against the extremist group in Nangahat province of Afghanistan.“We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden stated in front of the reporters during a press conference in the East Room of the White House. "The United States has reason to believe the leaders of the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group are behind the attacks at the Kabul airport," said US President during the presser.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: AP)