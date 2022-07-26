2 BSF Peacekeepers, Part Of UN Force In Congo, Killed Amid Protests; EAM Seeks Action

In a tragic development for India, two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel of the UN Peace Keeping Contingent (MONUSCO) deployed at Butembo, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday during the violent armed protests.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed sorrow over the death of two Indian peacekeepers of the BSF and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were part of the MONUSCO.



The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice . — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 26, 2022

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi also expressed grief over the tragedy, and said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives of two Indian peacekeepers from the BSF who were part of MONUSCO in the Democratic Republic Of Congo. My condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti Om."

Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives of two Indian peacekeepers from the BSF who were part of MONUSCO in the Democratic Republic Of Congo. My condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti Om 🙏🏽 — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) July 26, 2022

On Monday, the Indian Army prevented groups of civilian armed groups in Congo from looting its operating bases and Level III hospital in Kinshasa. Speaking to ANI, the Indian Army officials said, “Attempts to loot Indian Army operating bases and Level III hospital were thwarted by robust actions by Indian Peacekeepers strictly in accordance with the UN mandate and rules of engagement.”

The officials of the Indian Army added, “Indian Peacekeepers have ensured safety of UN personnel and property in locations of their deployment. There are reports that certain UN office complexes have been ransacked. The situation is being closely monitored."

5 Killed & 50 Injured In Anti-UN Protests In Congo

Meanwhile, at least five people have been killed and about 50 others injured on the second day of demonstrations in Congo’s eastern city of Goma against the United Nations mission in the country, a government official said.

Demonstrators on Monday had set fires and forced entry into the U.N. mission offices in Goma, accusing the peacekeeping forces of failing to protect civilians amid rising violence in Congo's eastern region. They are calling for the UN forces, present in Congo for years, to leave. “At least 5 dead, around 50 wounded,” government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said in a tweet, condemning attacks on U.N. personnel and buildings.

(With AP inputs)