2 Children Killed After Bus Crashes Into Canada Day Care; PM Trudeau Condoles Deaths

Two children were killed while six others sustained injuries after a city bus crashed into a Montreal day care centre in Canada on Wednesday morning.

Canada

“We have six kids that have been transported into different hospitals in Montreal and Laval, but unfortunately we have two other kids that died as a result of the accident,” said Erika Landry, a spokesperson of Laval police. 

Hospital officials in Montreal and Laval have confirmed that injuries to the six children are not life-threatening. While talking about the crash, a senior Canadian government official assured that the crash was not a terrorist act and did not pose a threat to national security. 

Taking to Twitter, Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer wrote, " I am shocked by this news. The investigation continues to understand this tragic series of events. All my support to the parents in these difficult times. Laval is wholeheartedly with you and will be there for you. I go there to meet the families." 

Montreal city bus crashes in a Canada day care center

After the tragic accident which killed two children, the bus driver, Pierre Ny St-Amand, whom police said is a city transport employee, has been arrested. The 51-year-old would be facing nine charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault causing bodily harm. The driver appeared in a court via video late Wednesday from a hospital room and would remain to be detained. St-Amand was a native of Laval and had worked for Societe de transport de Laval for ten years, reported Associated Press. "He had no criminal history and a clean work record," said Stéphane Boyer, Laval Mayor. 

Further, the Laval community mourned and prayed for those families who are going through tough times. Taking to Twitter, Laval's Mayor wrote, "It is with great sadness that I learned of the death of two children in a daycare center in Sainte-Rose this morning. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The Laval community is in mourning and sticking together in this unimaginable tragedy." 

PM Trudeau condoles deaths

Extending condolences and assuring support to the victims,  Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, " I reached out to Mayor @StphanBoyer this evening, and I let him know that our government is here to help the people of Laval in any way we can. Our hearts are with everyone affected by today’s horrific tragedy. We’re thinking of you all." 

