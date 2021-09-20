2 Taliban Members Injured In Consecutive Blasts In Afghanistan's Jalalabad

A child has died and two people including a Taliban member were injured in a blast on Sunday, September 19 in Nangarhar province. Bilal Karimi, a deputy of Taliban official Zabihullah Mujahid, has stated that the explosion hit a Taliban forces vehicle, ANI cited TOLO News report. Karimi further informed that so far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Karimi informed that the explosion targeted the vehicle in PD5 of Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province. A child has died and two people have been wounded in the blast. On September 18, at least three people died and 20 have been injured in a sequence of three blasts in the capital of Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, which targeted the Taliban. Initially, no claims were made for the responsibility of the attack in Jalalabad on Saturday.

Blast in Nangarhar

Health officials of the provincial hospital stated that the injured people were taken to the hospital, ANI cited The Khaama Press News Agency report. The local health officials informed that three of the victims were civilians while others were Taliban fighters. The explosions have been reported after the Taliban had assured the people of Afghanistan about the safety and security of their lives. Jalalabad, Afghanistan's fifth-largest city, is around 80 miles from Kabul. Ever since the Taliban has taken over the control of Afghanistan, the issue has taken the centre stage on the international agenda.

Even though the Taliban had promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it declared an all-male 33-member cabinet earlier this month. Scores of women flooded to the streets for demanding their rights and inclusion in the government, however, no women was included in the cabinet. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, chief of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura', has been named the head of the interim government, according to ANI. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan before the complete withdrawal of US troops.

Image: AP

Inputs from ANI