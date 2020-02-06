Italy: 2 Train Drivers Killed, 30 Injured In High-speed Rail Crash

At least two train drivers were killed and 30 injured on February 5 when a high-speed train derailed in the early morning near Milan in northern Italy, according to the authorities. The accident took place after 5:30 am (4:30 GMT) near the town of Lodi, situated about 50km south of Milan. Lodi Prefect Marcello Cardona said that an investigation is underway.

READ: High-speed Train Derails In Italy; 2 Railway Workers Killed

Cardona added that the injured had been taken to the hospital and no one suffered life-threatening injuries. The Lombardy region's health department put the number of injured at 31. He said that it could have been worse as there were 33 people aboard the train. He added that one person was in the first coach and two were travelling on the second coach.

READ: Train Services Affected On Blue Line Due To OHE Wire Issue

READ: All Aboard: Amsterdam-London Nonstop Train Service To Start

Train travelled at a speed of 300 kmph

An unnamed man in his 20s reportedly said that the train was going at a very high speed at about 300 km/hr. Another man who was travelling with his friend in the second boogie reportedly said that he felt a violent blow and a loud roar. He further added that he held the hands tightly to avoid falling. He reportedly said the wagon overturned and they waited for help and finally went through a hole to save themselves.

Italy's last serious train accident occurred in January 2018, when three women died and about 100 passengers were injured when a packed train derailed near Milan due to poor track maintenance.

READ: Land Survey For Bullet Train Project Carried Out Amid Protests

READ: All Aboard: Amsterdam-London Nonstop Train Service To Start

