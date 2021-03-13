2 Yrs Of Christchurch Shootings: Ardern Speaks Of 'heartbreaking' Legacy In Moving Speech

“Words cannot perform miracles,” said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in an emotional memorial service as the nation marked two years since the Christchurch mosque attacks that sent shockwaves across the globe. Amid tight security, hundreds of people turned out for the service attended by Ardern to commemorate the 51 people killed and dozens injured when a heavily armed gunman opened fire in two mosques in the country on March 15, 2019.

On the grim occasion, New Zealand PM attempted to emphasise the power of words to “heal” after mentioning that she was at a loss of words for the speech. Irrespective of what she said, Ardern noted that it won’t change the past. She said that in New Zealand, the Muslim community had experienced hatred and racism even before the Christchurch shootings took place and stressed that ‘words should be used for change’.

“But while words cannot perform miracles, they do have the power to heal,” she said. There will be an unquestionable legacy from March 15...Much of it will be heartbreaking. But it is never too early or too late for the legacy to be a more inclusive nation.” READ | New Zealand removes virus restrictions on Auckland

What happened on March 15, two years ago?

On March 15, 2019, Australian national, Brenton Tarrant killed at least 44 people at the Al Noor mosque during Friday prayers and seven others at Linwood mosque. The 30-year-old who had pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism had even live-streamed the entire crime on Facebook. The shocking incident, that happened two years ago, kickstarted the conversation of drastic digital regulation and led to the banning of the deadliest types of semiautomatic weapons.

Last year, Tarrant had pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism. He has now been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. On March 13, the remembrance service took place in Christchurch Arena, names of each of 51 people who were killed by the Australian national were readout. Further, the efforts of first responders, including police and other medical professionals were also acknowledged.