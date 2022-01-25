20 Indian Fishermen Released From Pak Jail After 4 Years, Repatriated Via Wagah Border

Pakistan on Monday repatriated 20 Indian fishermen, who had mistakenly entered the Pakistan territory in 2017, via the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar. While speaking to ANI, Protocol Officer Arunpal Singh informed that the fishermen were kept in Karachi’s Landhi jail for four years. They were handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) officials after the authorities conducted their COVID-19 tests and completed immigration-related formalities.

Arunpal Singh said that all the repatriated fishermen belong to Gujarat. They were arrested when they inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan while fishing in the Arabian sea, he added.

Singh told ANI that "20 Indian fishermen repatriated by Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Monday. They mistakenly entered the Pakistan territory in 2017, due to the lack of navigation, and were held captive in Karachi's Landhi jail for 4 years."

Speaking to the media outlet, Sunil, one of the fishermen to have come back to India, thanked the Indian government and the soldiers for bringing him back to the nation after four years. He said that he was in the water when the Pakistan authorities caught him and took him to Karachi. Sunil went on to say that he was released by the Indian government and is thankful to them and the Indian army who brought him back to Inda.

Another fisherman, Bhavesh urged the Indian government to bring more such prisoners stuck there in Pakistan. He said that he was released after four years. “I request the Indian government to bring more of our prisoners back to the country who are stuck in Pakistan. I was kept in Landhi jail in Karachi,” he added.

568 Indian fishermen still left in the Pakistan jail

Separately, according to the Dawn newspaper, Pakistan Deputy Superintendent of Police Azeem Thebo said that the release of the 20 Indian fishermen was a “goodwill gesture”. They were arrested for illegally entering the Pakistani waters and fishing without permission. As per the media outlet, the released fishermen were escorted to Lahore by road by the Edhi Foundation - a non-profit social welfare organisation - who also paid Rs 5,000 to each fisherman as a goodwill gesture.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that there are now 568 Indian fishermen left in the Pakistan jail, the Dawn reported. The Indian Government also shared the list of 355 Pakistani prisoners in India, including 282 civilians and 73 fishermen. As per the media outlet, fishermen from the two neighbouring countries usually end up in jails after they are arrested for fishing illegally in each other's territorial waters.

(Image: ANI)