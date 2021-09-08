20 Meat Firms Emit More Greenhouse Gas Than France, Britain Or Germany Altogether: Report

A recent report has revealed that around 20 dairy companies are responsible for more greenhouse emissions than Germany, Britain, or France. The livestock companies are earning billions of dollars in this operation. Notably, running a dairy farm contributes significantly to the emission of carbon dioxide, and animal agriculture reports around 14.5 per cent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions.

The scientific report claims that rich countries need to reduce the consumption of meat and dairy products to prevent climate emergencies. According to a report published in the Meat Atlas 2021, which consists the reports by Friends of the Earth and the European political foundation, Heinrich Böll Stiftung, shows that between 2015-2020, global meat and dairy companies received over $478 billion in financial assistance from over 2,500 North American or European-based investment firms, banks, and pension funds. However, meat production due to hefty financial assistance is going to increase in the coming years.

Meat Atlas 2021 report: Increased consumption of meat and animal products may cause danger to the world

If reports are to be believed, meat production is likely to increase further by 40 million tonnes by 2029 and will hit 366 million tonnes of meat a year, because of the financial support. Although the majority of the growth is likely to take place in the global South, countries like China, Brazil, the USA, and the UK are going to be the biggest producers by the end of 2030, as they may produce 60 per cent of the worldwide meat output. According to Meat Atlas, three-quarters of the land across the globe is used to raise animals or cultivate crops. The report claims that around 175 million hectares of land are dedicated to raising cattle in Brazil, which is equal to the entire agricultural land of the European Union.

The report highlights the ongoing consolidation in the livestock sector. It claims that the big companies are buying smaller ones and reducing competition, which may result in more sustainable food production models. The report says, "To keep up with this [level of animal protein production], industrial animal farming is on the rise and keeps pushing sustainable models out of the market." Notably, the report finally suggests that the countries need to reduce the consumption of meat and animal products and increase the usage of different consumption models.

