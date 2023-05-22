At least 20 people died and several were injured after a catastrophic fire broke out in a Secondary School in Guyana on Sunday. The death toll included multiple children. According to UK Mirror, the fire broke out in a central Guyana mining town and ripped through a female dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School. Many are still feared to be trapped inside the building and the matter is currently under investigation.

Expressing concerns over the incient, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, said: "This is a major disaster. It is horrible, it is painful." According to The US Sun, five planes have reportedly taken off to support the health officials at the site. As per the report by the news outlet, seven children were rushed to a hospital in the county’s capital Georgetown for treatment. The fire reportedly started at around 11:40 pm on a Sunday evening (local time). Many casualties from the devastating incident are still unaccounted for.

PM, Minister of Home Affairs working on rescue ops

In the pictures of the fire that is circulating online, the dormitory looks in complete shambles as smoke was seen billowing from the building. The town of Mahdia where the dormitory is located is known for its gold mining and the school housed students from surrounding towns and villages in the region. "We ask that our prayers continue to be with these children, their families, and communities,” the government asserted in a statement. Reports are also emerging that the PM is leading a team of officials to Madhia where he will take a briefing on the situation. Meanwhile, Minister of Home Affairs Brindley Robeson Benn is already on the ground and gave his condolences to the victims’ families, Mirror UK reported.