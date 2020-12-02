'2020 On Course To Be One Of The Three Hottest Years Ever Recorded', WMO Warns

2020 is on course to become one of the three warmest years ever recorded and could even beat the previous record of 2016, the United Nations warned on December 2. In its latest report, the agency’s World Meteorological Organization stated that the past six years were set to make the hottest years since the modern record began in 1850. Elaborating further, WMO general secretary Petteri Taalas stressed that the average global temperature in 2020 is set to be about 1.2°C above the pre-industrial levels.

Read: 'Climate Change Bigger Threat Than COVID-19', Says Red Cross Urging 'urgent Action'

Read: UN, Ethiopia Sign Deal For Humanitarian Access To Tigray

State of the Global Climate Report

In its provisional 2020 State of the Global Climate Report, WMO stressed that 2020 had at least one in five chance it’s temperature temporarily exceeding 1.5°C by 2024. The WMO also stressed that 2020 seemed on course to be second-hottest year ever, however, the difference between the top three was small and “the picture could change once this year's data sets are complete”. In addendum, the report also heightened hat that temperature averages across the last five years were also “warmest on record.”

Read: 'Climate Change Bigger Threat Than COVID-19', Says Red Cross Urging 'urgent Action'

Read: UN Experts: South Sudan's Latest Peace Effort Has Stalled

Earlier this month, Red Cross said that Climate Change poses a much larger threat than coronavirus, calling out nations to act with urgency on the issue of global warming. In their latest report, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) highlighted that as the pandemic was raging, climate change was not taking a break either. Since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic, the world has been hit by more than 100 disasters, having affected over 50 million people globally, the report revealed.