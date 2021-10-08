2021 Nobel Peace Prize Winner Maria Ressa Says She's 'speechless' On Receiving Award

Winning the Nobel Prize can be considered as the 'pinnacle' of happiness for aspirants. Affirming the same, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa exclaimed “I’m speechless,” as soon as she found out that she is one of the recipients of the prestigious award for the year 2021. The official social media handle of the Nobel Prize released exclusive audio of Ressa’s call with the Secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Olav Njølstad revealing her first reaction to the news even before the public announcement on Friday, 8 October.

Norwegian Nobel Academy announced that the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 is awarded jointly to Ressa and Dmitry Muratov. Notably, as per the call, prior to the public announcement at the press conference on Friday, even Ressa did not know the other recipient of the award. As soon as Njølstad broke the news to Ressa, she burst out saying“Oh my Gosh!”

She further added, “I’m speechless, I’m actually live with another event but Oh my Gosh...This is...I’m speechless...Thank you so very much.”

In a statement, the academy noted Ressa and Muratov’s “courageous fight for freedom of expression” in the Philippines and Russia. Notably, at the same time, both laureates of the Nobel Peace Prize are the representatives of all journalists who “stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions.”

More about Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov

Maria Ressa, noted the academy, that she used the freedom of expression in a bid to reveal the abuse of power, use of violence and also the growing authoritarianism in her native country which is the Philippines. Back in 2012, she has even co-founded ‘Rappler,’ which is a digital media company for investigative journalism that she is still leading. The academy said in the official announcement, that “as a journalist and the Rappler’s CEO, Ressa has shown herself to be a fearless defender of freedom of expression.”

Meanwhile, the other recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize 2021, Dmitry Andreyevich Muratov, for several decades has defended the freedom of speech in Russia under challenging circumstances. The Nobel Prize academy has considered how Muratov in 1993, was one of the founders of the independent newspaper Novaja Gazeta. Since 1995, he has been the editor-in-chief of the newspaper for a total of 24 years. As per the official announcement, “Novaja Gazeta is the most independent newspaper in Russia today, with a fundamentally critical attitude towards power.”

IMAGE: @NobelPrize/Twitter/AP