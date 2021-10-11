2021 Nobel Prize In Economics Awarded To David Card, Joshua D. Angrist And Guido W. Imbens

2021 Nobel Prize in Economics has been awarded jointly to David Card, Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens, announced the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday, 11 October. In a statement, the academy said that the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2021 is awarded one half of the award to Card “for his empirical contributions to labour economics” and the other half to Angrist and Imbens “for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.”

BREAKING NEWS:

The Royal Swedish Academy has also noted that all three laureates of the Nobel Prize in Economics 2021 have provided the world with “new insights about the labour market and shown what conclusions about cause and effect can be drawn from natural experiments. Their approach has spread to other fields and revolutionised empirical research.”

Major questions in social sciences dealing with cause and effect linked to immigration, longer education and its impact on future income were answered by the laureates using natural experiments. The official press statement added that by using natural experiments, Card has determined the labour market effects of minimum wages, immigration and education. Meanwhile, Angrist and Imbens analysed the effect of an extra year in school “demonstrating how precise conclusions about cause and effect can be drawn from natural experiments.”

More about their discoveries

While elaborating on this year laureates’ discoveries, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences stated that Card’s studies from the early 1990s challenged the environment wisdom and led new analyses as well as additional insights. It results stated, “Among other things, that increasing the minimum wage does not necessarily lead to fewer jobs. We now know that the incomes of people who were born in a country can benefit from new immigration, while people who immigrated at an earlier time risk being negatively affected. We have also realised that resources in schools are far more important for students’ future labour market success than was previously thought.”

The academy noted that deriving data from the natural experiment are difficult to interpret but the other two laureates, Angrist and Imbens revealed how an extra year in education would impact students differently. They also carried out their analysis in the early 1990s, according to the academy.

Meanwhile, Peter Fredriksson, chair of the Economic Sciences Prize Committee has said in a statement, “Card’s studies of core questions for society and Angrist and Imbens’ methodological contributions have shown that natural experiments are a rich source of knowledge. Their research has substantially improved our ability to answer key causal questions, which has been of great benefit to society.”

