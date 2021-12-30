2021 Wrapped: Key Moments That Shaped LGBTQ Movement; See Pics

Quick links:
In October, Italy banned anti-homophobia 'Zan Bill'. Had it been passed, the bill would have made homophobia a criminal offense, similar to racism.
In June, Kamala Harris became the first sitting Vice President in the history of the US to participate in a pride march.
In September, three regions in Poland scrapped resolutions that declared them free of “LGBT ideology” after the European Union (EU) threatened to pull back fundings.
In November, Bangladeshi town of Trilochanpur elected its first mayor belonging to the 'third gender'.
In November, Switzerland announced that same-sex couples could get legally married starting July 1 next year. Federal Council said that it would legally accept marriages between same-sex couples
In May, Lego announced the release of a special toy set called ‘Everyone is awesome’ to celebrate the diversity of its consumers. The special buildable model includes11 monochrome mini-figures.
In November, Botswana's apex court of appeal upheld a 2019 verdict that decriminalized same-sex relationships.
In June, France enacted a law allowing women in same-sex relationships and single women to receive free fertility treatments such as artificial insemination and in vitro fertilisation (IVF).
In June, Acosta Bridge in Florida, US lit up in rainbow colors in honor of LGBTQ+ communities. Authorities had doused the lights for some time but they were turned on again.