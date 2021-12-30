Last Updated:

2021 Wrapped: Key Moments That Shaped LGBTQ Movement; See Pics

In 2021, multiple countries decriminalised same-sex marriage, Bangladesh elected its first trans mayor, US VP Kamala Harris marched in the pride parade.

Riya Baibhawi
Key moments for LGBTQ
In October, Italy banned anti-homophobia 'Zan Bill'. Had it been passed, the bill would have made homophobia a criminal offense, similar to racism. 

Key moments for LGBTQ
In June, Kamala Harris became the first sitting Vice President in the history of the US to participate in a pride march. 

Key moments for LGBTQ
In September, three regions in Poland scrapped resolutions that declared them free of “LGBT ideology” after the European Union (EU) threatened to pull back fundings. 

Key moments for LGBTQ
In November, Bangladeshi town of Trilochanpur elected its first mayor belonging to the 'third gender'. 

Key moments for LGBTQ
In November, Switzerland announced that same-sex couples could get legally married starting July 1 next year. Federal Council said that it would legally accept marriages between same-sex couples

Key moments for LGBTQ
In May, Lego announced the release of a special toy set called ‘Everyone is awesome’ to celebrate the diversity of its consumers. The special buildable model includes11 monochrome mini-figures. 

Key moments for LGBTQ
In November, Botswana's apex court of appeal upheld a 2019 verdict that decriminalized same-sex relationships. 

Key moments for LGBTQ
In June, France enacted a law allowing women in same-sex relationships and single women to receive free fertility treatments such as artificial insemination and in vitro fertilisation (IVF). 

Key moments for LGBTQ
In June, Acosta Bridge in Florida, US lit up in rainbow colors in honor of LGBTQ+ communities. Authorities had doused the lights for some time but they were turned on again. 

Key moments for LGBTQ
In June, British actress Joanna Lumley participated in a Pride march. "Happy #Pride Month you fabulous lot," she wrote sharing the picture on Twitter. 

